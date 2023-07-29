NEWS

August holidays begin for thousands

Tens of thousands of Athenians left the capital on Saturday in what is traditionally the largest summer holiday exodus. 

According to data from port authorities and travel agents about 73,000 travellers are expected to leave from Piraeus port alone. Οn Saturday, 27,000-30,000 passengers departed from Greece’s largest port, with most popular destinations once again being Crete, the Dodecanese and the Cyclades.

Heavy traffic was also recorded in several toll stations with cars forming long queues at the Elefsina toll booths. 

