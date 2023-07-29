Water temperatures rose up to 5C in heatwave

A warmer-than-usual winter and a two-week heatwave that pushed the thermometer above 40 degrees Celsius on successive days has raised the temperature of Greece’s seas by as much as 5 degrees, a report showed on Saturday.

The National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service processed satellite data to record the differences in sea surface temperature before (July 5) and after the heatwave (July 27). Based on that information, the biggest rise was recorded in the southern Ionian Sea, where a hike of 4-5C took the water to a temperature of above 30 degrees Celsius.

In the northwestern Aegean, the water temperature rose by 3-4C and in the central Aegean by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Conversely, the lowest sea surface temperatures were measured in the eastern Aegean region, at about 24C.