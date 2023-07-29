Man arrested for dealing drugs, police find cocaine stash

Narcotics investigators are looking into the connections of a 41-year-old man who was found to keep a large stash of drugs and cash in his home after being arrested in Athens last Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested after he was allegedly caught in the act of dealing controlled narcotics in downtown Athens. According to a tipoff to police, he was a known dealer of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

When officers searched his home two days later, meanwhile, a drug-sniffing dog discovered a hidden compartment in the back of his closet, where they found nearly 4 kilograms of cocaine and some 10 kg of cannabis, 649,050 euros, 24,910 US dollars and 420 British pounds in cash, as well as a firearm.