Man arrested for bomb at freemasons lodge in Athens charged with additional bomb attacks

A 61-year-old man arrested as the prime suspect behind several bombs planted outside the freemasons’ Grand Lodge of Greece in central Athens has also been charged with additional bomb and arsonist attacks in and around the Greek capital, the Hellenic Police announced on Wednesday.

While raiding his home police officers found a number of makeshift explosive devices, as well as quantities of explosives, tools and materials for making bombs, eight shotguns and large amounts of ammunition, firecrackers, printed flyers, a computer and printer, 18 mobile phones, a wig and clothing used during the bomb attack.

The suspect has been charged with the bomb attack on July 13, 2023 at a building housing the Freemasons’ Grand Lodge of Greece and Supreme Council 33 ° ; the bomb attack on March 2, 2023 on the Koropi Lower Civil Court and an attempted arsonist attack on the building housing the East Attica Secondary Education Directorate in Gerakas; a bomb attack on April 21, 2020 on a building owned by the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece in central Athens.

Police said the suspect was tied to the above attacks through investigative and forensic evidence, collected in collaboration with the Special Crimes of Violence Department, and that he resisted violently during the operation for his arrest.

The 61-year-old will be led before a public prosecutor and face charges of attempted arson, causing explosions that repeatedly endangered human life, possession and manufacture of explosives and explosive devices, destruction of property and other charges. [AMNA]