Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus Monday

Prime Minter Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus Monday.

The visit had been postponed amid the wildfires crisis.

His first stop will be the military cemetery in the district of Makedonitissa, where the tombs of the Greek and Cypriot soldiers killed during the Turkish invasion of July 1974 are located.

Mitsotakis will meet Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at 11 p.m., the Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou at 1.20 p.m. and Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus George at 2 p.m.

Departing Cyprus in the afternoon, Mitsotakios will fly to the island of Lesvos, where he will talk at the presentation of the candidacy of Alkiviadis Stefanis, a former Defense Minister, for the post of North Aegean regional governor in the October local and regional elections, a candidacy backed by the ruling New Democracy party.