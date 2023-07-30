NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus Monday

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus Monday
[Prime Minister's Office]

Prime Minter Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus Monday.

The visit had been postponed amid the wildfires crisis.

His first stop will be the military cemetery in the district of Makedonitissa, where the tombs of the Greek and Cypriot soldiers killed during the Turkish invasion of July 1974 are located.

Mitsotakis will meet Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at 11 p.m., the Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou at 1.20 p.m. and Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus George at 2 p.m.

Departing Cyprus in the afternoon, Mitsotakios will fly to the island of Lesvos, where he will talk at the presentation of the candidacy of Alkiviadis Stefanis, a former Defense Minister, for the post of North Aegean regional governor in the October local and regional elections, a candidacy backed by the ruling New Democracy party.

Cyprus Diplomacy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus

Mitsotakis cancels Cyprus visit
NEWS

Mitsotakis cancels Cyprus visit

Greek PM still planning to visit Cyprus despite Israeli canceling
NEWS

Greek PM still planning to visit Cyprus despite Israeli canceling

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’
DIASPORA

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance
NEWS

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance

Nicosia sees window of opportunity
NEWS

Nicosia sees window of opportunity