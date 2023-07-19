NEWS

Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad

Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad
Expats living in Germany gather outside the Greek Embassy in Berlin where they were able to cast their vote for a new government in Athens, on May 20. [AMNA]

A bill that will make it easier for Greeks abroad to vote in national elections will be debated in a parliamentary committee starting Thursday, with the aim of it being voted on by MPs by the end of next week.

The current legislation poses a series of limitations to the ability of Greeks residing abroad to vote, because several opposition parties, including the main opposition SYRIZA, had objected to a looser set of rules.

The three parties that had favored the legislation, ruling New Democracy, socialist PASOK and the hard-right/populist Greek Solution have 202 MPs in the current parliament, just over the 200-MP threshold (two thirds of the total) required to apply the legislation during the next general election.

With PASOK having expressed some objections lately, the government wants to apply some political pressure on them to be consistent with their previous vote. 

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation
NEWS

Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation
NEWS

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation

Tsipras resigns from SYRIZA leadership after crushing election defeat
NEWS

Tsipras resigns from SYRIZA leadership after crushing election defeat

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future
NEWS

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future

Explanations sought for far-right rise
NEWS

Explanations sought for far-right rise

Diaspora vote confirms New Democracy lead
DIASPORA

Diaspora vote confirms New Democracy lead