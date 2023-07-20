NEWS

Bill on easing vote for Greeks abroad gathering wide support

Bill on easing vote for Greeks abroad gathering wide support

A bill that will make it easier for Greeks abroad to vote in national elections is expected to secure a wide majority in a debate that started in a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The current legislation poses a series of limitations to the ability of Greeks residing abroad to vote.

Based on the initial positions of the parties, a majority of 220 MPs appears to be agreeing with the legislation, with the rapporteurs of the ruling New Democracy, socialist PASOK, the far-right Spartans, nationalist Niki and populist-left Plefsi Eleftherias giving the green light. The number is just over the 200-MP threshold (two thirds of the total) required to apply the legislation during the next general election.

On the contrary, main opposition SYRIZA, the Communist Party (KKE) and hard-right/populist Hellenic Solution will not support it.

“Today is a historic day as it seems that the required consensus is being formed,” Interior Minister Niki Kerameos said after the speeches of the party rapporteurs.

The aim is to vote on the bill in the plenary by the end of next week.

Legislation Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad
NEWS

Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad

Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation
NEWS

Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation
NEWS

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation

Biden congratulates Mitsotakis on win
NEWS

Biden congratulates Mitsotakis on win

Tsipras resigns from SYRIZA leadership after crushing election defeat
NEWS

Tsipras resigns from SYRIZA leadership after crushing election defeat

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future
NEWS

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future