Bill on easing vote for Greeks abroad gathering wide support

A bill that will make it easier for Greeks abroad to vote in national elections is expected to secure a wide majority in a debate that started in a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The current legislation poses a series of limitations to the ability of Greeks residing abroad to vote.

Based on the initial positions of the parties, a majority of 220 MPs appears to be agreeing with the legislation, with the rapporteurs of the ruling New Democracy, socialist PASOK, the far-right Spartans, nationalist Niki and populist-left Plefsi Eleftherias giving the green light. The number is just over the 200-MP threshold (two thirds of the total) required to apply the legislation during the next general election.

On the contrary, main opposition SYRIZA, the Communist Party (KKE) and hard-right/populist Hellenic Solution will not support it.

“Today is a historic day as it seems that the required consensus is being formed,” Interior Minister Niki Kerameos said after the speeches of the party rapporteurs.

The aim is to vote on the bill in the plenary by the end of next week.