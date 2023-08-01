Two arrested in Thessaloniki drug bust

Two men have been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on drug-related charges, as a third suspect was identified and being sought.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, the suspects, aged 26 and 51 respectively, are thought to be responsible for keeping, distributing and dealing drugs for a gang headed by the third man.

Searched by the police in areas allegedly used by the two suspects to stash their drugs turned up 553 grams of heroin, 835 grams of another substance that is being analyzed and 6,470 euros in cash.