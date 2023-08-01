NEWS

Tougher sentences for arson in the works

[Reuters]

People who cause wildfires deliberately or through gross negligence will face stiffer fines and prison sentences under a legal amendment being prepared by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, Vassilis Kikilias has said.

“It is not just the sentences and fines that will be increased tenfold when it comes to arsonists. Similar obligations will stand for citizens who are required by law to clear the area surrounding their home and don’t do so,” the minister told state broadcaster ERT in an interview on Monday night, indicating that people will be made more accountable for their actions when these endanger the community.

“Those few who are unrepentant and put us at risk will be treated one way… those who put everyone’s life at risk by negligence another,” he said. 

Kikilias’ comments came as four suspects faced charges for arson over recent wildfires in Tzoumerka in Ioannina, in Messinia and Ilia in the Peloponnese and in Tanagra in Viotia.

Fire Crime

