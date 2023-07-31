NEWS

15-year-old boy with disabilities attacked in western Athens

File photo.

A 15-year-old boy with disabilities was assaulted by five individuals, possibly including minors, on Sunday night in Ano Liosia, western Athens.

As reported by the state broadcaster ERT, the suspects approached the boy and launched a brutal assault, repeatedly striking him on the head and forcibly taking his mobile phone.

The young victim was swiftly transported to the Children’s Hospital by an EKAV ambulance to receive medical attention.

The latest reports indicate that his health condition is not a cause for concern.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Crime

