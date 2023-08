A 59-year-old man in Kozani, northern Greece, committed suicide on Tuesday by detonating an explosive substance clutched to his abdomen, a local news website reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital escorted by police but he succumbed to his serious injuries.

Local media kozanimedia.gr reported that the man is believed to have used dynamite or a firecracker and left a handwritten note. There was no information on what led to his decision