SYRIZA’s Costas Zachariadis to run for Athens mayor

SYRIZA has endorsed Costas Zachariadis as its candidate for Athens mayor in the upcoming local government elections on October 8, the party’s Political Secretariat said on Thursday.

The decision was between Zachariadis and Nikos Filis, the former minister of education, after the secretariat decided not to back former basketball player Nikos Pappas.

Zachariadis, born in 1985, is an environmental scientist with a degree from the University of Athens and a master’s from the UK’s University of Manchester.

He became a member of the youth wing of Synaspismos, SYRIZA’s predecessor, in 2003, and served as director of the party’s parliamentary group from 2015 to 2019.