Nea Anchialos blast: Administrative inquiry unveils negligence

Greece’s defense minister has received the findings of an administrative inquiry (EDE) regarding the explosions that occurred due to an out-of-control wildfire at an ammunition depot on a Hellenic Air Force base near Volos in central Greece on July 27. On Friday, the head of the Armed Forces presented the report to the minister.

Informally released information states that the report’s conclusions highlight “negligent clearing in the sloping and inaccessible northern part of the camp, where the fire originated and subsequently spread to the area containing open and closed-type depots.”

Furthermore, the report emphasizes that “the firebreak zone around the depots was very narrow and inadequate to prevent the intense thermal load.”

The investigation committee has taken note of “the omissions and negligence of the Hellenic Air Force personnel,” and they will be held responsible for their respective roles, as recorded in the report’s conclusion.

In the wake of the incident, the combat wing commander was removed from their position.

The 111th Combat Wing at Nea Anchialos is considered one of the Hellenic Air Force’s most valuable assets, being home to nearly half of the country’s F-16 fighters.

Defense Fire

