Defense Minister briefs Cypriot counterpart on Egypt visit

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, in a post on Friday on the messaging platform X, said that he had telephoned his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Giorgallas and briefed him on the “excellent climate during the visit of the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to Egypt and in the meeting with my counterpart General Zaki, as well as other issues of mutual interest.”

Dendias accompanied Mitsotakis on the visit to Egypt, meeting Egyptian Defense Minister General Mohamed Zaki in El Alamein on Thursday. [AMNA]

