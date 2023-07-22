NEWS

Senate Foreign Relations chairman introduces favorable amendment for arms sales to Cyprus

US Senator and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, announced on Friday the introduction an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024 that would extend the time required to renew the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus.

The amendment will allow US President Joe Biden to waive limitations on the transfer of weapons on the US Munitions List to Cyprus for three fiscal years if required conditions are met, an increase from one fiscal year.

“As Cyprus has met the requirements to receive such defense articles, this amendment will allow for longer term planning, and ultimately improve security coordination between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus and hopefully other regional allies and partners in the future,” Chairman Menendez said in a statement.

“I was proud to see my bipartisan Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act pass into law a few years ago, paving the way for the provision of defense articles vital to bolstering the defense of Cyprus,” he added. 

