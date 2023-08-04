NEWS

Culture minister meets with ambassador of China on Culture and Tourism Year

[Culture Ministry]

Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni met on Friday with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Greece Xiao Junzheng.

With 2023 being the Greece-China Culture and Tourism Year, the Greek minister and the Chinese ambassador discussed the upcoming exhibition of Chinese art that will be held at Zappeion Hall in the autumn, under the auspices of the culture ministry.

They also talked about paving the way for the founding of a Chinese School of Archaeology in Athens, while Mendoni briefed Xiao Junzheng on progress in the construction of the Museum of Marine Antiquities in Piraeus, expected to be completed in 2025.

Diplomacy

