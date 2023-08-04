Cyprus condemns US congressman’s visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a violation of international law

Nicosia has strongly condemned the visit of US Congressman Pete Sessions to Turkish-occupied Cyprus, denouncing it as a violation of international law and a departure from Washington’s official stance.

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus stated in a statement in Greek on Friday that Sessions’ decision to visit the illegal territory was a deliberate choice on his part, disregarding the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and seemingly serving other undisclosed purposes. The ministry emphasized that unlike other cases, prevention of this visit was not feasible “because of his history of relations with Turkey.”

According to the same statement, “The Republic of Cyprus maintains direct and close communication with the US on this matter, guided by their long-standing cooperation.” It added that this cooperation is founded, among other things, on the American authorities’ official position regarding the Cyprus issue, “which remains unchanged and aligned with international law.”

Sessions, a Republican representing Texas’ 17th congressional district, made the visit on Thursday, becoming the first American politician to land at Ercan Airport, before meeting with senior Turkish Cypriot officials. The visit was initiated by an invitation from the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, following Sessions’ earlier official visit to Turkey.