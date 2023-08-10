NEWS

Three arrested for back-to-business beach violations

[Shutterstock]

The owners of three beach bars on the Cycladic island of Naxos were taken into custody on Thursday for reinstalling dozens of unlicensed sun beds and umbrellas.

All three businesses had been ordered to remove items and structures that were in violation of beach zoning and public access laws during inspections that had been carried out in the area over the past few days.

The owners complied with the order but went on to replace the loungers and umbrellas as soon as the inspectors left the island, according to reports.

The three businesses in question are on the beaches of Agios Arsenios, Agia Anna and Agios Prokopios. Respectively, they occupied a surface area of 180 square meters, 234 sq.m. and 126 sq.m. without a license.  

Environment Crime

