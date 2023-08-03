First illegal umbrellas coming down

Citizens’ demonstrations against the state of affairs on the island of Paros are starting to have an impact, as demolition guidelines are being developed and sanctions are being prepared for firms that have engaged in unlawful beach occupations.

On Wednesday, three businessmen who had illegally covered the sand at Paros’ Santa Maria Beach and neighboring Mikri Santa Maria with umbrellas and sunbeds were summoned to offer explanation following an autopsy by the land registry office a week ago, which found they had occupied a total of more than 2,500 square meters.

The illegal occupation of beaches and the overruns of leases was brought to light by the Paros Citizens’ Movement.

The autopsies of the Cyclades Land Registry Service took place on July 12 and 24, a few days before the movement’s first planned protest event at Santa Maria. The autopsy reports seen by Kathimerini show that on Santa Maria Beach, the Santa Maria Beach Bar was found to have occupied 897 sq.m. within the beachfront zone and another 899 sq.m. further back from the shore with umbrellas and assorted sunbeds.

Moreover, on Mikri Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Diving Ltd business was found to occupy 605 sq.m. of the seashore and 74 sq.m. further back, while restaurant To Dichty occupied 81 sq.m. on the seafront.

The owners have been summoned to a hearing in order to present their views within three days. As the Land Registry Service noted in the relevant document, “In case you do not comply with the above deadline, we will take all legal measures to ensure the interests of the public,” adding that the port authority, the police and the municipality would be informed in order to decide on their own actions.

Reportedly, once the deadline has passed, the department will determine a fine and prepare demolition/administrative expulsion protocols, which must be executed within five days. The companies may try to stop the process in court, but given that none has a lease, it is unlikely that they will succeed. Government sources noted on Wednesday that other inspections of wholly or partially illegal businesses on the island will follow in the coming days.