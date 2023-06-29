Eight arrested in Thessaloniki for polluting the environment

Eight people were arrested in Thermi, a municipality in southeastern Thessaloniki, on Thursday for environmental pollution.

According to the local police, officers found seven people, aged 32-57, at the site of a construction company dumping solid waste in an adjacent plot of land, with the consent of its 62-year-old land owner, who was also detained. Officers also seized five trucks.

Authorities said the above actions degrade the environment, changing the geomorphology of the soil by accumulating large amounts of solid waste and disrupting the ecological balance, the quality life and the health of local residents.

The eight suspects will be led before a prosecutor.