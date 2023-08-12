Elevated fire risk in five Greek regions

Five regions in Greece will be at very high risk of fires on Saturday, based on the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

The regions in question are the north Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Limnos), Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, including the island of Skyros), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolida) and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros including the island of Samothrace).