Tripoli arsonist in custody, placed in psychiatric care

A 29-year-old man who has allegedly confessed to starting a wildfire in a pine forest in the central Peloponnese was remanded into pretrial custody by an investigating magistrate on Thursday.

He was also transferred to Athens, where he will be placed in the psychiatric wing of the capital’s Korydallos Prison.

According to reports, the 29-year-old set three fires in the foothills of Mount Mainalo northwest of the town of Tripoli that grew into a much larger blaze, which burned for two days.

The fire started on Monday and he was arrested shortly after.