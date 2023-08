A 55-year-old fireman who went missing on July 22 in Evia was found dead on Saturday.

According to local reports the body of Apostolos Kastanas was found “devoured” by what appeared to be a pack of wild boars in the forested area of Lefkada Amfithea in Evia.

He was reported missing after he left his home in the village of Amfithea and went for a walk in the nearby forest but never returned.