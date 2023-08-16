Lycabettus Theatre to reopen after 15 years with Stavros Xarchakos concert

The municipal Lycabettus Theatre will reopen its doors to the public after 15 years on September 15, 2023, with a landmark concert featuring one of Greece’s greatest composers of popular music, Stavros Xarchakos, on stage.

The Municipality of Athens vied for and undertook the restoration of the iconic theatre, which is inextricably linked with the Greek capital’s cultural scene and with the memories of Athenians. The restoration is making progress and the theatre is once again returning to the form designed by its creator, the architect Takis Zenetos.

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, in statements regarding the restoration, said that he was very happy that the municipality is reconstructing the theatre so that it can be delivered to the citizens and visitors of Athens with a grand festival. He also said it was very touching that the opening will feature Stavros Xarchakos, with the slopes of the Lycabettus Hill filled with his music once more after 45 years. [AMNA]