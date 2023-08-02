NEWS

Acropolis zoning program to be piloted next month

Acropolis zoning program to be piloted next month
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The program of visitor zones at the site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens will begin in early September on a pilot basis, according to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

She said that the program will be implemented at all archaeological sites that have electronic tickets from April 1, 2024.

The Acropolis zoning program is being launched on the basis of a study implemented by the Organization for the Management and Development of Cultural Resources (ODAP).

This program will contribute to the safety of the monument and employees as well as improve the experience of visitors.

According to the study, the maximum daily number of visitors cannot exceed 20,000

Culture Athens Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Archaeological guards to hold work stoppages due to heatwave
NEWS

Archaeological guards to hold work stoppages due to heatwave

Acropolis to close from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CULTURE

Acropolis to close from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues
NEWS

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
CULTURE

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave
KLEON

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave

Erechtheion fragment to return to Athens
CULTURE

Erechtheion fragment to return to Athens