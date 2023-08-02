Acropolis zoning program to be piloted next month

The program of visitor zones at the site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens will begin in early September on a pilot basis, according to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

She said that the program will be implemented at all archaeological sites that have electronic tickets from April 1, 2024.

The Acropolis zoning program is being launched on the basis of a study implemented by the Organization for the Management and Development of Cultural Resources (ODAP).

This program will contribute to the safety of the monument and employees as well as improve the experience of visitors.

According to the study, the maximum daily number of visitors cannot exceed 20,000