Culture Ministry says Twitter account with Mendoni’s name is fake

The Culture Ministry alerted the police’s cyber crime unit on Tuesday after it was informed that a fake Twitter account had been created with the name and picture of Minister Lina Mendoni.

The Twitter handle @MendoniLina, purported to be the minister’s official account and was opened on June 2023, according to the account information.

A tweet send from that account read “Welcome! This is my official Twitter account.”

The ministry clarified the Mendoni does not have accounts on any social media platforms.

This is the second time that a fake account is created in her name. A similar attempt was made in July 2019.

