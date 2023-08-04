Fire measures implemented for dozens of archaeological sites

The Culture Ministry says it has been implementing special preventive fire protection measures at more than 30 major archaeological sites since 2022.

These sites were selected based on their degree of vulnerability to fires, their registration in the UNESCO World Heritage List, visitor numbers and other criteria, while actions for preventive fire protection are implemented under a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

Before the start of each fire season, the competent ephorates of antiquities conduct inspections and record the available means of fire protection, prepare thorough reports, implement corrective actions, and take preventive fire protection measures at the selected sites.

Last year, the sites at which the special methodology was applied were 10 (Delphi, Ancient Olympia, Mycenae etc), while this year the number increased by 16, in addition to the standard preventive fire protection measures that are implemented annually at all archaeological sites.