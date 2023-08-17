Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated

Umbrellas, sun loungers and other facilities are packed onto a beach at the foot of the iconic Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes.

Despite the grassroots campaign for the unhindered access of people to beaches, inspectors identified an extremely large number of violations by businesses with umbrellas, loungers and beach bars around the country, over a four-day period between August 8 and 11.

More specifically, 413 violations were identified in 1,312 inspections of individuals and businesses. These included occupation of land beyond the leased area and in some cases occupation of the beach without even a lease. Checks were carried out on beaches in 38 regional districts, with a focus on areas with high tourist traffic. Indicatively, checks were carried out at 44 businesses in Halkidiki, 90 in Magnesia, 109 in the Cyclades and Dodecanese, 138 in Crete and 191 in the Peloponnese.

In total, 2,230 inspections have been conducted between July 21 and August 11, with a total of 749 infringements identified.