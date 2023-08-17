NEWS

Climate Crisis ministry simplifies procedures for natural disaster support

[Harry Nakos/AP]

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry on Wednesday published an amended decision supporting victims of natural catastrophes that will simplify procedures for subsidies.

The decision adds to existing provisions a one-off subsidy for secondary homes (non-primary residences) for minor repairs after a fire or flood for replacements of home appliances. It also ends the multiple on-site inspections (i.e. both by the ministry’s services and municipal committees) before a homeowner qualifies, and provides a one-off payment to individuals who were permanently disabled (by 67%) by a natural disaster.

The support will be given out in collaboration with municipalities. As of 2024, the funding will come entirely from the ministry’s own budget.

These amendments are the first steps of a larger initiatives to reform the related reimbursement framework, expected to be completed in the near future, the ministry said.

[AMNA]

Fire Weather

