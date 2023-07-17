NEWS

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk

[Shutterstock]

The Civil Protection Ministry has issued a warning regarding a significant risk of fires on Monday. Despite the projected temperature drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, concerns persist due to the expected strong winds and temperatures reaching 7 Beaufort in the Aegean region.

Additionally, a new heatwave is anticipated to begin on Thursday, bringing soaring temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the Fire Hazard Prediction Map released by the general secretariat of Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr), several areas are classified as having a very high risk of fire (risk category 4) on Monday. These areas include Attica (including the island of Kythira), Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Laconia, Arcadia), South Aegean (Cyclades), North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria), and Crete.

