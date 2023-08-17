Drivers stuck for hours on Athens-Corinth motorway after fuel truck catches fire

Long lines of cars formed on the Athens-Corinth motorway in southern Greece with travellers returning from a long weekend trapped for hours in their vehicles after police closed traffic on both directions to contain a fire that broke out on a fuel truck on Thursday afternoon.

A team of specialists was at the scene in Kakia Skala to handle the transfusion of the liquefied gas contained in the truck due to the risk of an explosion, the Fire Brigade said.

Road traffic on the has been closed from the 39th km in the direction towards Corinth, from the Elefsina toll booths in the direction towards Corinth, and from the 57th km in the direction of Athens.

The old Athens-Corinth motorway also remained closed from the Elefsina toll booths up to Kinetta in both directions.

