NEWS

Five British nationals rescued from burning boat

Five British nationals rescued from burning boat

Five British nationals have been rescued after the polyester boat they were sailing on caught fire off the coast of Zakynthos.

The occupants of the vessel, which subsequently sank, were picked up by another private vessel and brought safely to shore.

One of the passengers, who suffered minor burns, was taken to a private clinic for first aid.

The boat was sailing about 70 meters from the shoreline off the northeast of the Ionian island when it caught fire. [AMNA]

Accident Shipping Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port
NEWS

Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port

Ship involved in collision off Chios heads to Turkey after denying help
NEWS

Ship involved in collision off Chios heads to Turkey after denying help

Increase in safety measures at shipyards agreed for summer
NEWS

Increase in safety measures at shipyards agreed for summer

Wreck from deadly 1983 ferry sinking found off Evia
NEWS

Wreck from deadly 1983 ferry sinking found off Evia

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe
NEWS

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe

Woman hospitalized following speedboat fire near Gythio
NEWS

Woman hospitalized following speedboat fire near Gythio