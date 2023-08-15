Five British nationals rescued from burning boat

Five British nationals have been rescued after the polyester boat they were sailing on caught fire off the coast of Zakynthos.

The occupants of the vessel, which subsequently sank, were picked up by another private vessel and brought safely to shore.

One of the passengers, who suffered minor burns, was taken to a private clinic for first aid.

The boat was sailing about 70 meters from the shoreline off the northeast of the Ionian island when it caught fire. [AMNA]