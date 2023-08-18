22 arrests for illegal use of public beach space

Police have made 22 further arrests for the violation of regulations on occupying public space on beaches, during raids carried out by the competent authorities on Mykonos, Paros and Rhodes.

During the raids, inspectors found loungers and umbrellas that had no permits or we within five meters of the shoreline and spaces being used that fall under archaeological protection legislation.

In Mykonos, a company representative and 17 other people were arrested after they were found working on the installation of a metal platform, covering 380 square meters, on a beach without a permit.

A store manager was also arrested on suspicion of placing 16 beach umbrellas with four loungers under each over a space of about square meters without permission.

On Paros, a business owner was arrested for placing 206 sets of loungers and umbrellas along a beach without a permit, as was the manager of tourist accommodation who had erected 12 umbrellas, 24 sunbeds and as a five-meter long fence and a wooden gazebo on a beach without a permit.

Finally, on Rhodes a store manager was arrested for erecting 136 umbrellas and 272 sunbeds, some within five meters of the shoreline, which prevented the public from freely accessing the sea.

Inspectors also found that 220 tables and chairs, as well as fixed wooden structures, had also been placed in the area without the required permits and approval of the competent archaeological directorate.