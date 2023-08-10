Sunbeds return on Naxos as soon as inspectors leave

After the departure from Naxos of a Cyclades Property Service team, businesses on the iconic beaches of Plaka, Agia Anna, Agios Prokopios and Agios Georgios started again to reposition sunbeds, umbrellas and assorted beach furniture, occupying most of the coast.

The event proves once again how futile it is to continue inspections with the old procedure, instead of using digital means throughout the season, with the offenders basically snubbing the authorities.

As of Wednesday, the social media page of the “Save Naxos Beaches” movement was filled with incriminating photos. “[Tuesday] at about 1 a.m. we were walking along Plaka beach and we saw people with drills screwing the umbrellas into place. In the sunlight, work was continuing as normal,” said Georgia Papadopoulou, a visitor to the island.

At the same time, the Finance Ministry has intensified inspections on Greek island beaches, issuing a statement on Wednesday saying that since July 21, inspections had been conducted of 918 businesses and individuals throughout the country (178 in the Ionian Sea, 110 in the Cyclades, 85 on Crete, 35 in Halkidiki).

A total of 336 violations were found concerning the excess occupation of land beyond the leased area and in some cases occupation of the seashore without a lease.