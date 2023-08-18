SYRIZA condemns Turkish Cypriot attacks against UN peacekeepers

The assault on Friday against members of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) by Turkish Cypriots, after they attempted to block unauthorized road construction works inside the buffer zone near Pyla, “is absolutely condemnable,”the main opposition said in a statement.

This dangerous incident, and similar ones that have preceded it “should be highlighted at European and international levels to put constant pressure on the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot side to end this dangerous policy,” SYRIZA added.

Incidents like these underline the need for Greece and Cyprus to stay coordinated, in order to actively support the restart of talks on resolving the Cyprus issue from where those were left at Crans-Montana in 2017, it added.

[AMNA]