Baseball bats, wooden bar and helmets found in the house of Greek hooligan

Baseball bats, wooden bar and helmets found in the house of Greek hooligan
Iron baseball bats, a wooden bar and helmets were found in the house of a 43-year-old Greek hooligan that was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with the killing of a soccer fan last week.

Officers also seized a mobile phone and a computer that may offer more clues as to his activities.

The suspect was identified as one of individuals that were involved in the clashes in Nea Philadelphia where AEK’s supporter 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris was murdered. In a video examined by police, the 43-year-old is seen guiding the Croat hooligans who attacked Katsouris.

The suspect, who is appearing before an investigative magistrate today, is accused of forming a criminal organisation, possession of a large quantity of explosives, violence against others, gun possession, illegal gun use, dangerous bodily injuries and other crimes.

 

