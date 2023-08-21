NEWS

Man, 54, injured in late-night knife attack in Athens

File photo.

A 54-year-old Pakistani national assaulted a fellow countryman using a knife on Ermou Street, located in the center of Athens, just before midnight on Sunday. The victim sustained wounds to their side as a result of the attack.

The incident took place around 11.50 p.m. and prompted a rapid response from law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene and apprehended the assailant.

The victim is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at Nikaia General Hospital.

Crime

