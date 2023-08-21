Man, 54, injured in late-night knife attack in Athens

A 54-year-old Pakistani national assaulted a fellow countryman using a knife on Ermou Street, located in the center of Athens, just before midnight on Sunday. The victim sustained wounds to their side as a result of the attack.

The incident took place around 11.50 p.m. and prompted a rapid response from law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene and apprehended the assailant.

The victim is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at Nikaia General Hospital.