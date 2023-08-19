NEWS

Police searching for person who tortured horse to death

Police in the town of Halkida, in Evia, was searching on Saturday for the person who tortured to death a horse that was found lying in a rural street by passers by on Friday.

Officers were alerted by a phone call from citizens who saw the animal on Gorgopotamou street, in the area Haravgi. 

The perpetrator or perpetrators had put a chain and rope around the horse’s mouth and neck and held it tied to a power pole. There were feces and a blood next to the animal’s body.

 

