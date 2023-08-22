Commission sending additional firefighting aircraft to Greece

A firefighting plane operates above a wildfire in the area of Fyli near Athens, Greece, 22 August 2023. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]

The European Commission is making additional European aid available for Greece in the battle with the wildfires, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Greece activated the civil protection mechanism two days ago. “We deploy almost 1/3 of the aircraft we have in the rescEU fleet. This means that we are sending seven firefighting aircraft and one helicopter to Greece, mainly to the northwest of the country. They are from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Sweden,” Balazs Ujvari said.

Over 100 firefighters and about 20 vehicles from Romania and the Czech Republic are currently assisting, while the Copernicus system has also been activated, he added.

“The EU remains at the disposal of the Greek authorities if there is need for more assistance,” he said.

[AMNA]