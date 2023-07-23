NEWS

Von der Leyen expresses support for Greece amid wildfires

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a joint press conference after the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit in Marienborg, Denmark, on Tuesday. [EPA]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her support for Greece as it tackles a series of huge wildfires in a phone call to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday.

“Greece is handling this difficult situation with professionalism, putting emphasis on safely evacuating thousands of tourists, and can always count on European solidarity. EU firefighters are already on the ground,” she said in a tweet from her official account. 

EU Fire

