Firefighters stop wildfire at the perimeter of Elefsina Air Base

The large wildfire in Aspropyrgos, western Greece, reached the perimeter of the Hellenic Air Force’s 112 Combat Wing at Elefsina Air Base earlier on Tuesday but was quickly stopped, Greek media reported.

Part of the Air Base houses the firefighting Canadair aircraft. The flames approached the Air Base from the side of the Hellenic Air Force Support Command (HAFSC), according to military sources.

The flames were put out by the base’s ground forces, an Air Force CL-215 firefighting aircraft and an Erickson-type helicopter that dropped water on the perimeter of the airport.

Military forces remained at the scene to prevent a rekindling of the flames.