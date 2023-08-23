NEWS

Suspect in deadly hooligan clashes released

Suspect in deadly hooligan clashes released
[InTime News]

The 43-year-old Panathinaikos fan who was arrested over his alleged involvement in the fatal clashes between supporters of rival soccer teams in Athens earlier this month was released from pretrial custody on Tuesday after appearing before an investigating magistrate.

According to state broadcaster ERT, there was a disagreement only on whether or not to impose conditions: the investigator favored a mandatory appearance once a month at a police station, while the prosecutor was opposed to any conditions. The disagreement will be resolved by a judicial council.

The suspect reportedly denied the charges, claiming that he was on vacation on the island of Kefalonia when the deadly clashes took place, on the eve of the Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb. He even provided evidence (tickets, toll receipts, card payments, etc.) to prove that from August 2 to 8 he was on holiday. His partner also testified, backing up his claims that they were together.

He was reportedly identified in security camera footage as one of the participants in the group of Croatian and Greek hooligans who attacked AEK fans outside their team’s stadium in the suburb of Nea Filadelfia, on August 7.

In a raid of his house, police seized metal baseball bats, helmets and other incriminating objects. The suspect faces numerous felony charges, including of forming a criminal organization and causing grievous bodily harm.

Soccer Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hooligan to appear in court on Tuesday over soccer fan’s death
NEWS

Hooligan to appear in court on Tuesday over soccer fan’s death

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens
NEWS

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens

Harrowing testimonies of hooligan riots
NEWS

Harrowing testimonies of hooligan riots

Scuffles break out outside Athens court as arrested Croatian soccer fans testify over deadly attack
NEWS

Scuffles break out outside Athens court as arrested Croatian soccer fans testify over deadly attack

Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence
NEWS

Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security
NEWS

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security