Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security

The individuals arrested in connection with the fierce clashes between rival soccer club supporters in the western Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia, which resulted in the killing of a 29-year-old man, were presented before a public prosecutor in Athens on Wednesday, under rigorous security measures. The vast majority of those detained were Croatian nationals.

Two MAT riot police vans were positioned at the court entrance, and the nearly 100 apprehended individuals were transported to the court premises using three large vans and one smaller van. This convoy was accompanied by an escort of police patrol cars and motorcycles.