NEWS

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security

The individuals arrested in connection with the fierce clashes between rival soccer club supporters in the western Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia, which resulted in the killing of a 29-year-old man, were presented before a public prosecutor in Athens on Wednesday, under rigorous security measures. The vast majority of those detained were Croatian nationals.

Two MAT riot police vans were positioned at the court entrance, and the nearly 100 apprehended individuals were transported to the court premises using three large vans and one smaller van. This convoy was accompanied by an escort of police patrol cars and motorcycles.

Crime Justice Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence
NEWS

Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence

Ninety-four appearing before prosecutor
VIOLENCE AFTERMATH

Ninety-four appearing before prosecutor

Defenseless against horde of hooligans
NEWS

Defenseless against horde of hooligans

All defendants found guilty in Kampanos murder case
NEWS

All defendants found guilty in Kampanos murder case

Flares land fans in trouble
NEWS

Flares land fans in trouble

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos
NEWS

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos