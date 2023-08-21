NEWS

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens

[AMNA]

Greek Justice Minister George Floridis met with his visiting counterpart of Croatia Ivan Malenica on Monday.

Their meeting was held in a cordial spirit, noted the Greek ministry in its announcement. It added that Malenica conveyed his condolences to Floridis for the murder of 29-year-old Greek football fan Michalis Katsouris during clashes between Greece’s AEK and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb club fans in Athens on August 7.

Floridis briefed Malenica on the expected results of the authorities’ investigation into the killing, “with respect to the independence of the Greek judiciary and trust in its judgement,” it was noted.

The fact that the rule of law in Greece is functioning properly at all levels was clarified in the meeting, underlined the ministry, a fact that was accepted by the Croatian minister, who relayed the willingness of his country’s authorities to assist Greek investigators. 

Malenica is in Athens as part of informal talks initiated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with Western Balkan and EU leaders. [AMNA]

Justice Diplomacy Crime Soccer

