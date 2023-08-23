NEWS

Firefighters renew efforts on multiple fronts

Smoke from a wildfire in the outskirts of the Greek capital covers the sun as it sets over the Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis ancient in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]

Firefighters continued their efforts to combat numerous wildfires throughout Greece on Wednesday.

A significant endeavor is currently underway to control the fire that erupted at the foothills of Mount Parnitha, the tallest among the four mountains that loom over the Greek capital, on Monday morning. This blaze has led to the destruction of homes and vehicles in the suburb of Hasia. Extensive measures are being taken to prevent its encroachment into the mountain’s National Park.

For the fifth consecutive day, firefighting operations are ongoing in Evros, a region close to the Turkish border, where 18 people were found dead on Tuesday. This includes two active fronts located in Alexandroupoli and the Dadia forest.

Additionally, fires remain active in various other parts of the country. The primary focal points are in Rodopi within the Thrace region, the island of Samothraki, the island of Evia to the east of Athens, and Makrakomi in Fthiotida.

 

