Migration minister reacts to deaths of 18 migrants in wildfires

Migration Minister Dimitris Keridis said he learned “with great sadness of the deaths of at least 18 migrants in the fire in the Dadia forest.”

Eighteen burned bodies were found on Tuesday in a rural area in the northeast of the country where wildfires have been burning out of control for a fourth day.

“Despite the constant and persistent efforts of the Greek authorities to protect the borders and human life, this tragedy confirms, once again, the dangers of irregular migration,” the minister said.

“In this context, we highlight and denounce, once again, the murderous activity of criminal traffickers (and those who facilitate them) and the trade in irregular flows, which is what endangers the lives of many migrants both on land and at sea every day.”