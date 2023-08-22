NEWS

Migration minister reacts to deaths of 18 migrants in wildfires

Migration minister reacts to deaths of 18 migrants in wildfires
[InTime News]

Migration Minister Dimitris Keridis said he learned “with great sadness of the deaths of at least 18 migrants in the fire in the Dadia forest.”

Eighteen burned bodies were found on Tuesday in a rural area in the northeast of the country where wildfires have been burning out of control for a fourth day.

“Despite the constant and persistent efforts of the Greek authorities to protect the borders and human life, this tragedy confirms, once again, the dangers of irregular migration,” the minister said.

“In this context, we highlight and denounce, once again, the murderous activity of criminal traffickers (and those who facilitate them) and the trade in irregular flows, which is what endangers the lives of many migrants both on land and at sea every day.”

Fire Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rescuers find 18 burned bodies as wildfires spread
NEWS

Rescuers find 18 burned bodies as wildfires spread

Moria arson appeal trial postponed to Wednesday
NEWS

Moria arson appeal trial postponed to Wednesday

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility

Ano Liosia residents urged to evacuate
NEWS

Ano Liosia residents urged to evacuate

40,000 hectares burned in wildfires in 3 days
NEWS

40,000 hectares burned in wildfires in 3 days