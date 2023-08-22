Ano Liosia residents urged to evacuate

Residents in Gennimata and Kanala in Ano Liosia, in the northwestern part of the Athens agglomeration, have been urged to evacuate to Liosia due to wildfires in the area, in a 112 alert.

In nearby Fyli, the flames have already consumed some buildings.

Authorities have also ordered that the capital’s main landfill at Fyli be closed until further notice.

Evacuation alerts have also been sent to residents in the Lofos Kyrillou area in Mandra, Attica; Gratini in Komotini; Agios Kosmas in Kavala; and Makri, Dikella, Agia Paraskevi and Mesimvria in Alexandroupoli.