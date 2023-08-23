NEWS

Crews battle to contain fire on Mount Parnitha

Firefighters were on Wednesday working to prevent a fire on the foothills of Mount Parnitha, located on the outskirts of Athens, from advancing into the heart of the mountain, a protected nature reserve. The mountain already experienced extensive damage due to a massive wildfire last summer.

The fire broke out in the area of Fyli around noon on Tuesday, destroying several houses in its wake, primarily in the suburb of Hasia.

The entire area was engulfed in a massive cloud of smoke and ash on Wednesday as the flames rapidly consumed large expanses of the pine forest.

To combat this blaze, a team of 202 firefighters was actively engaged, with support from nine ground force teams, 65 fire engines, two aircraft, and five helicopters. Moreover, additional reinforcements were en route.

The progress of their efforts was impeded by strong winds.

Simultaneously, the Fire Service was receiving assistance from volunteer firefighters, water tankers, and machinery provided by the army and local authorities.

In a precautionary measure, three elderly care facilities were evacuated, leading to the relocation of approximately 150 individuals to hotels and hospitals.

