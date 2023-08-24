Smoke microparticles reach Malta and Sicily 

Smoke from the forest fires burning in Greece has spread across most of the Eastern Mediterranean, with the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo meteorological service reporting that the Thrace blazes in particular are releasing enormous volumes of microparticles that have now made their way to Malta and southern Italy.

It said the Central Mediterranean’s climatic conditions encourage the precipitation of the gas masses and their accompanying microparticles, which are found relatively close to the ground.

The region covered by the smoke from the fires in Greece was highlighted in a Wednesday morning satellite image processed by the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr.

Especially in the region of Sicily and Malta, according to Meteo, the air quality is extremely low due to the high concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 particles.