Modi to visit Athens on Friday after BRICS summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 23, 2023. [Alet Pretorius/Pool Photo via AP]

Just hours after participating in an important BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Durban, South Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Athens on Friday.

The visit is seen to open new ways for further strengthening trade, business, investment and defense relations. Greece wants to improve bilateral ties on a commercial and economic basis. Tellingly, bilateral trade reached a peak of 1.32 billion euros in 2022, the greatest level in the previous five years, up by 58%.

Aside from the heavy manufacturing sector in India, which is eager to enter the European market via Greece, other sectors with rapid growth in India – including technology, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, energy, tourism, shipping, mining and food – are also interested in forming business partnerships.

